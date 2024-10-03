Harxon expands line of smart antennas for precise positioning

Smart antenna series

Harxon has introduced a new line of smart antennas that seamlessly integrate advanced antenna technology with a comprehensive real-time kinematic (RTK) positioning module. These products offer high-precision positioning capabilities within a compact and easily integrable form factor, making them ideal for various applications.

The smart antennas incorporate full-constellation, full-frequency RTK positioning modules, enabling a range of accuracy levels to suit different needs. Users can achieve single-point meter-level accuracy, DGPS sub-meter-level accuracy or RTK centimeter/millimeter-level accuracy depending on their requirements.

The series includes both housed and embedded versions tailored for specific use cases. The HX-MR401A and HX-MR402A are housed versions, while the HX-ME403A and HX-ME404A are embedded versions designed for UAVs. These models leverage Harxon’s low-profile helix antenna technology. For robotic lawnmowers, Harxon offers the HX-ME401A and HX-ME402A, which are based on the cost-effective and high-performance OEM GNSS Antenna HX-CSX231A26.

Photo: Harxon

OEM GNSS antenna

Harxon has expanded its OEM GNSS antenna lineup with two combined antennas: the HX-SE402A and HX-SE403A. These full-band, full-frequency antennas integrate GNSS capabilities with a low-profile radio antenna that supports the 858-878MHz and 902-928MHz frequency bands. This addresses the growing need for devices requiring both navigation and communication functionalities.

Unlike traditional whip-shaped radio antennas, which can extend up to 20 cm, Harxon’s new low-profile technology achieves the same functionality at 10 mm height, which allows for greater versatility in applications that demand precise positioning alongside wireless communication. Additionally, Harxon offers custom tuning services to optimize integration into OEM end-user modules for specific applications.

Photo: Harxon

Anti-jamming GNSS antenna

Harxon has introduced its inaugural series of anti-jamming antennas, starting with two initial models: PT023 and PT024. These GNSS antennas are specifically engineered to operate in challenging environments characterized by complex electromagnetic interference, high-power signals and strong multipath effects.

They are well-suited for scenarios involving low-elevation angle interference, high-power interference sources and radio communication system noise. The PT023 model utilizes multiple array elements combined with amplitude and phase manipulation to achieve spatial radiation shaping. This antenna also incorporates advanced multi-level filtering technology, effectively suppressing out-of-band noise power.

In contrast, the PT024 model features vertical and horizontal two-dimensional polarization suppressors. This design effectively mitigates the reception of both odd and even LHCP and RHCP signals originating from the rear of the antenna, according to the company. It can also suppress low-elevation multipath signals at the same frequency and out-of-band noise signals. These features collectively enhance the antenna’s performance in complex electromagnetic environments.