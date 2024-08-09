GPS World adds experienced professionals to team

North Coast Media (NCM) is proud to announce the addition of four seasoned media professionals to the GPS World team.

On the business side, Brian Kanaba has been appointed as Publisher and Tim Carolin as Account Executive. On the content side, Brian Richesson joins as Senior Editor in Chief and Joey Ciccolini as Senior Digital Media Specialist. All four will work closely with current Editor-in-Chief Matteo Luccio and Associate Editor Jesse Khalil.

“GPS World has been the industry’s most-trusted GNSS/PNT resource since 1990,” said Kevin Stoltman, President and CEO of NCM. “We are thrilled to have more resources dedicated to our market-leading GPS World brand. We will continue to create products designed to serve our readers and marketing partners, maximizing their growth for years to come.”

Richesson brings more than 17 years of business-to-business media experience, currently also serving as Editor in Chief of NCM’s sister publication, LP Gas magazine. Prior to his business media career, he spent about 10 years in the newspaper industry. Ciccolini brings five years of experience in the digital media realm, including with video, webinars and e-newsletters.

“Joey and I look forward to collaborating with Matteo and Jesse,” said Richesson. “Their reporting on new technologies and applications for GNSS receivers, antennas, simulators, and alternative PNT solutions has been exceptional. We’ll lean on their knowledge about this exciting industry as we get to know the companies and the individual leaders doing great work in this space.”

Kanaba, with over 20 years of media management and sales experience, will spearhead the business side of GPS World. He will work closely with Carolin, who brings about seven years of experience as a media account executive, to deliver the most comprehensive mix of products and innovative solutions designed to stimulate growth for its marketing partners.

GPS World, part of the North Coast Media conglomerate based in Cleveland, Ohio, has covered the business and technology of global positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) since 1990. GPS World remains the multi-platform media leader, delivering the freshest and most comprehensive GNSS-related news to high-level corporate managers, project and engineering managers, product designers, researchers, and system developers — all of whom rely on GPS World for making critical purchase decisions in this multi-billion dollar market.

Click here for more information on North Coast Media.