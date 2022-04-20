GatesAir introduces GNSS timing and signal reference generator

New Maxiva GNSS-PTP solution for broadcast and telecom facilities seamlessly connects to second-generation GNSS and other timing sources

GatesAir, specialist in television and radio technology, will soon ship a new timing and signal reference solution for broadcast and telecom facilities, the Maxiva GNSS-PTP.

GatesAir is demonstrating the Maxiva GNSS-PTP at the National Association of Broadcasters 2022 NAB Show, taking place April 23-26 in Las Vegas.

The new Maxiva GNSS-PTP is a standalone one-rack-unit solution with a sophisticated switching algorithm that assures high-precision 10 MHz and 1 PPS reference signals to mission-critical components in the signal chain, including transmitters, networking and studio equipment.

Each GNSS-PTP device feeds up to twelve 10 MHz and 1 PPS references in the technology infrastructure, removing the need to integrate a standalone timing source in each component. This substantially reduces equipment costs and installation timelines while providing a single, yet highly redundant, point of failure for engineers.

Precise timing and frequency generation is assured because of the product’s high level of redundancy, according to GatesAir. The product design includes redundant AC power supplies with built-in battery backup for always-on protection, and diverse timing sources including redundant GNSS receivers.

The GNSS receivers include OCXO temperature control to prevent frequency changes, and support all major global navigation satellite constellations (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS).

Timing sources also include a hardware-based precision time protocol (PTP) module and an external 10 MHz and 1 PPS reference. Built-in switching control logic ensures reliability and flexibility for selecting the highest priority source as a reference at all times.

Support for PTP v2 adds further reliability and flexibility for customers. Available as a modular option, users can prioritize PTP as a facility’s primary source, or configure PTP as a backup to one of the GNSS receivers. The PTP module can function as a master or slave and, as with the unit’s GNSS receivers, provide reliable timing and frequency reference to 12 external devices.

“GatesAir has strong experience in the area of timing and synchronization for video, audio and telecom networks, and the Maxiva GNSS-PTP represents a major step forward in timing reliability, network redundancy and cost reduction,” said Keyur Parikh, Vice President of Engineering, GatesAir. “Our Intraplex SynchroCast solutions have long provided timing and frequency reference generation to synchronize SFN networks, and the GNSS-PTP product builds upon that capability to provide precision timing to broadcast and telecom networks. Our customers can rest assured that they have a proven solution that will work in any broadcast studio, RF plant and telco facility worldwide with the rock-solid reliability they expect from GatesAir.”

GatesAir has further simplified the user experience with an integrated web interface that allows users to easily and flexibly select frequency bands for each GNSS constellation and configure timing source selection in automatic and manual modes. The user interface also offers useful visual aids, including detailed tracking maps and tables, satellite status and signal quality.