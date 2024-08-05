ANELLO, Beamagine advance vehicle localization

ANELLO Photonics and Beamagine have entered a strategic partnership to enhance vehicle localization for automotive OEMs, HD mapping projects, municipalities and agricultural applications in GPS-challenged environments. This collaboration combines ANELLO’s photonic gyroscopes and navigation solutions with Beamagine’s lidar and vision technology to create a robust sensor fusion solution.

The partnership will integrate Beamagine‘s L3CAM lidar camera, which features sensor fusion capabilities and embedded AI perception processing, with ANELLO’s GNSS/INS system, which features optical gyroscope technology.

The system aims to significantly improve vehicle localization and offer reliable navigation and positioning in challenging conditions, including urban canyons, tunnels and other GPS-denied environments. It is designed for easy integration into existing autonomous vehicle platforms to offer enhanced localization capabilities for safer autonomous driving.

For automotive OEMs, it offers improved accuracy and reliability for autonomous driving applications. HD mapping projects and municipalities can benefit from precision in infrastructure maintenance and mapping tasks. For precision agriculture, users can gain more accurate positioning capabilities in orchards and other areas with limited GPS availability, improving various farming operations.