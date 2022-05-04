Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


What are the odds of not getting an accurate position?

May 4, 2022  - By
Image: GPS World

[SPONSORED CONTENT] The odds of NOT getting an accurate position in forests and canyons are negligible with JAVAD TRIUMPH-LS Plus. JAVAD receivers use a patented multi-engine RTK system that automatically compares the results to converge on a solution of higher quality based on the best measurements.

Find out in this video how the JAVAD TRIUMPH-LS Plus delivers reliable and repeatable positions in challenging environments.

Learn more.

This video is sponsored content by JAVAD GNSS.

