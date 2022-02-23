Thank you for registering for the upcoming webinar, “How to Collect More & Move Less using GNSS, GIS Apps & Laser Rangefinders” sponsored by Laser Tech.

A link to the live event will be sent to you two hours before the event. Your personalized event URL will be automatically generated by the ON24 system. To ensure receipt of the email, please whitelist this email address by adding it to your contacts: do_not_reply@on24event.com.

This presentation will begin at 1 p.m. EDT / 10 a.m. PDT on Thursday, March 24. A recording will also be sent to you the following day so you can watch it on-demand.

Audience members may arrive 15 minutes prior to live time. If you have any questions, please contact event producer Mackenzie Shoemaker at mshoemaker@northcoastmedia.net.