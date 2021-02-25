SPH Engineering’s UgCS software now supports Velos UAV copter

The Velos UAV helicopter has passed field tests to become the first single-rotor helicopter supported by UgCS software, according to UgCS maker SPH Engineering. UgCS now enables Velos helicopter professionals to use Velos for photogrammetry and lidar drone surveying missions.

UgCS is now able to support the twin-engine telemetry providing input for a UAV. Its newly created Telemetry Viewer can handle extensive telemetry from such complex drones. This allows for optimal flying of the Velos helicopter with a fully redundant twin-motor design and double key components.

UgCS allows for the control and monitoring of one or multiple Velos helicopters on a single mission in both single and multi-operator modes.

The field tests were initiated and conducted by GeoInspect, the first company to use c with its Velos helicopter. The new solution allows professionals to fine-tune projects, resulting in maximum performance and very high usability. One of the projects was a fully autonomous test flight with UgCS.

“GeoInspect has been performing lidar surveys successfully with UgCS for many years,” explained Bart Zondag, GeoInspect founder. “Having started with the M600 model, UgCS is now used to support single-rotor UAVs. We have already delivered a Velos V2 with UgCS to one of our customers to the EU Nordics to perform lidar forestry surveys.”

