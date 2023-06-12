Septentrio and Xona Space Systems collaborate on GNSS receiver

Septentrio and Xona Space Systems have collaborated to develop an experimental receiver compatible with Xona multi-frequency PULSAR signals.

The multi-frequency receiver will be one of the first to decode all PULSAR signals alongside standard GNSS signals such as GPS, Galileo, GLONASS and BeiDou.

Septentrio will be showcasing this receiver at the ION Joint Navigation Conference, June 12-15, 2023, in San Diego, California.

“As Xona PULSAR signals become available, a Septentrio receiver will offer users an opportunity to be the first to experiment with PULSAR and GNSS in many different scenarios,” Bryan Chan, VP of business development and strategy, Xona Space Systems, said.