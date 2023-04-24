Inertial Labs releases 3D orientation sensor

Inertial Labs has released the OS3DM, a multi-purpose sub-miniature 3D orientation sensor designed for real-time orientation tracking applications.

The OS3DM contains three types of sensing elements including tri-axial MEMS gyroscopes, tri-axial MEMS accelerometers, and tri-axial magneto-resistive magnetometers. The sensor also has an onboard processor and orientation algorithms embedded, enabling direct integration into systems without interfacing a PC.

Additionally, for PC-based integrations, the system includes a set of libraries that allow users to modify algorithm and sensor parameters to match the needs of individual applications.

The device offers real-time heading, pitch and roll, orientation information and embedded magnetic calibration on hard and soft iron.

Data from the gyroscopes, accelerometers, magnetometers and the internal temperature sensor are gathered and processed by the on-board digital signal processor. The fusion algorithm processes data and outputs the final orientation solution directly from the sensor.

Raw inertial sensors data quaternion data types can be requested. An OEM version is also available.