GNSS integrity for precision agriculture

In the world of global navigation satellite systems (GNSS), there are five key watchwords: accuracy, integrity, availability, continuity and coverage. While all five of those parameters are very important, their priority order depends on the application.

Accuracy: how well a measured or estimated position or time conforms with its true value. If you are a surveyor, accuracy and integrity are your biggest concerns.

Integrity: how much the information supplied by the system can be trusted to be correct. This requires the system to provide timely warnings to the user when the equipment is unreliable for navigation purposes—due to obstructions, jamming, multipath or any other event that degrades accuracy.

Availability: the percentage of time that a signal is available to the user. For location-based services, this and coverage are probably the most important parameters.

Continuity: the ability of the total navigation system to continue to perform its function during the intended operation. Continuity is critical whenever reliance on a particular system is high. For a pilot during an instrument approach procedure, continuity and integrity are vital.

Coverage: the area over which a signal is required. For farmers, it is their fields, for ships, the world’s oceans.